Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Sen. Cotton Unveils Immigration Legislation

Arkansas u-s senator tom cotton unveiled an immigration legislation today to cut in half the number of permanent resident cards -- otherwise known as green cards -- issued in the u-s.

It's a move that may separate immigrant families.

### sen.

Tom cotton/(r) arkansas: "first, we prioritize immediate family members.

We keep immigration preferences for spouses and unmarried minor children of citizens and green card holders, but eliminate them for extended relatives, like parents, adult siblings and adult children."

((nate)) cotton says he's spoken to president trump about the legislation as recently as this morning.

Georgia republican senator -- david perdue -- also helped present the new bill... and says it's a "first step" to fixing the immigration system.

### ((nate)) president

