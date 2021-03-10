Burger King Accident
((carolyn)) an 82-year-old man drove into the side of the burger king restaurant this afternoon.
Police responded to the crash on north abe downtown about two.
The driver in a white crown victoria told police he was trying to park -- when his foot slipped off the brake -- and onto the gas pedal.
Paramedicts checked out the driver and a 72-year-old passenger at the scene.
The dining area was temporarily closed -- the drive through remained open -- property damage estimated at about 25- thousand dollars.
