Burger King Accident

((carolyn)) an 82-year-old man drove into the side of the burger king restaurant this afternoon.

Police responded to the crash on north abe downtown about two.

The driver in a white crown victoria told police he was trying to park -- when his foot slipped off the brake -- and onto the gas pedal.

Paramedicts checked out the driver and a 72-year-old passenger at the scene.

The dining area was temporarily closed -- the drive through remained open -- property damage estimated at about 25- thousand dollars.

