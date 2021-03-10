Falcons Hire Sarkisian

Steve sarkisian's reign as alabama's offensive coordinator has ended not long after it started.

After guiding the tide offense for just one game, sarkisian has left the tide for the atlanta falcons.

Sark has been named the falcons new offensive coordinator, replacing kyle shanahan.

Sarkisian coached bama's offense in the national title game.

Falcons head coach dan quinn felt sarkisian was familiar with what atlanta was already doing, and quinn got two ringing endorsements for sark from two big-time coaches.

Sarkisian:"it's him as a play-caller.

Two of the guys i respect most in our profession with pete and nick being apart of both of their programs, i know what he stands for