Missouri Western Regular Season Close to End

Missouri western basketball players have a busy week ahead.

When we can catch the grifs in action.

How is the season going so far?

>> it's hard to believe it's february.

Just four home games remaining.

In february the games mean a little more because teams are getting ready for post season and march madness.

Tomorrow night in the fieldhouse 5:30, 7:30, we take on washburn.

February is october -- or february is women's basketball coach's association breast cancer awareness month.

And so we're encouraging fans to wear pink.

Tomorrow night is also our second elementary school challenge in connection with the students.

They got a free ticket and free box of popcorn if they choose to come out tonight or february 23rd.

>> amber: so they have two options.

>> two options.

Either tomorrow night or february 23rdrd.

And we've got one of our sponsors sponsoring a $10,000 men's game.

That's tomorrow.

And then saturday afternoon games.

We take on 2:00 women.

4:00 men.

Military appreciation day.

We do have football military day and a basketball military day.

Our basketball military day is on saturday.

Plus it's also kids get in free saturday.

So kids 12 and under get in free.

>> amber: wow.

> and our student committee is doing a silent auction for some endeavors they do throughout the year.

So lots going on.

>> amber: i lot of action.

So a lot of basketball.

>> you bet.

>> amber: but so many other big things to be on the lookout for.

My ears perkd up when you said $10,000 shot.

What's going on with that?

>> we partner with a sponsor and we try to get our students involved and get more students to come to games.

We give all of our students a raffle ticket when we come in for the game and we select one lucky fan.

If that's them, tomorrow night's contest is 30 seconds.

They have to make a layup, free throw shot, half court shot.

You have to do that in 30 seconds.

You have to be skilled.

>> amber: you do.

>> it may be somebody that never picked up a basketball before.

Or somebody that plays basketball.

It takes place tomorrow night at 530 time and 7:30.

>> amber: what's the specials tomorrow night?

>> think pink.

It's women's breast cancer awareness month.

It's a school challenge month.

Each elementary student in town got a free ticket right after the christmas holiday.

They have a chance to use that tomorrow night and again our $10,000 shot.

>> amber: very nice.

Thank you so much for being here.

>> thank you.

>> amber: there's plenty of time to catch the grifs in action but only a few more home games for the season.

>> you bet.

Tickets at go griffon.com.

>>> we can't believe it's already february.

The reason for that because i still wasn't needing a heavy coat, even though it's cooling down a little bit.

