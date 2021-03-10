Have You Ever Seen Motorcycles Racing On Ice?

Joining me now with all of the details are Anthony Barlow, Stann Wiebler, and Doug Pearson.

It's called X-treme International Ice Racing, and you have a chance to see it in person this week at the Peoria Civic Center.

Get ready for racing like you have never seen it before--motorcycles on ice!

Joining me we have anthony, stan and rob.

Thank you so much for coming.

>> thank you for having us.

>> now,anthony, there's a picture of you on a motorcycle.

How did you get involved?

>> this is a european thing, you have 60,000 people watching it.

When i was 26 i was old and got invited to come to america and compete in the world championships and won it.

>> and your mom watches you and doesn't pass out.

>> it's a funny thing.

It's always kept me straight in life and out of trouble.

>> that's a really good things.

Walters brothers is presenting.

>> bruce walters actually was a racer and founded our company in 1921.

He raised my father, scott and steve weebler to race.

>> we were like when and where.

>> the ice stuff doesn't frighten you?

>> there it is not much that frightens us.

>> rob, what part do you play in this?

>> i race motorcycles during the summer month.

I race dirt track.

This is something to do on the off season to stay on a bike and stay going around in circles.

>> wow, really?

>> i got to go to the x-games the last two years and compete in dirt track, which i normally do and ice racing is just something fun to do in the winter time.

>> if you're bored.

Where are people going to be able to see on thursday?

>> everybody comes for the crashes.

>> that's the part that makes you scared.

>> it's probably the most thing that gets out of control and got no brakes.

If i come off, everybody goes down.

There's nowhere for anybody to go so it's just carnage.

>> you just have bruises and all banged up.

>> you just do this every winter?

>> i have been a professional ice racer since 1998.

I was sponsored by red bull and walters brother and it's great.

>> the fun part for you?

Racing motorcycles is an adrenalin rush.

It's in our blood.

When there's no dirt to race on.

Ice is the best thing.

It's really actually probably the most fun to have on a motorcycle.

>> and losing control is part of the fun.

>> it happens, normally we get to walk away and come back.

It's all worth it.

>> i smile and say, that was close.

>> and just a great time for families to come out and enjoy for you guys.

>> yeah, we're going to have the tee shirt cannon going and gift cards we will give away as part of our facebook contest.

