When is Aldi coming to Fulton: Your Stories

Aldi is looking to take over the site of the former Nestle building.

Viewers have been calling newschannel 9 asking -- if aldi is still coming to fulton?

Rod: the short answer is yes... newschannel 9s beth cefalu tracked down the details and joins us in the newsroom with this one of your stories... beth: you can't blame viewers for getting curious -- they've been waiting for this aldi for years.

And according to the mayor -- they may not be waiting much longer.

Fulton mayor ronald woodward confirmed with me yesterday that he talked with company executives just last week and they reaffirmed that they are still interested in the property.

The company will build on about 2 of the 24 acres of the old nestle factory but adli still hasn't closed on the property because the old building had to be torn down... so that's been the hold up.

Mayor woodward says there was a lot of asbestos in the old nestle building so it took while to demolish.

The closing is scheduled for march 31st and then after the company can begin building -- which mayor woodward believes will happen rather quickly.

Ron woodward: after the close that site is clear for them to go on and build the store once they get the footers in that store will open in a couple of months they would have gotten in there sooner if we could have got the building down quicker beth: the store's goal is to open by summer... once they do -- mayor woodward says two more businesses plan on following suit... one of them planning to take up 10-acres.

As for what the businesses are -- the mayor says the company's aren't ready to go public... got a question for the your stories team?

