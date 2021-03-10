Celebrate Valentine's Day At Barnes & Noble

Joining me now with all of the details is Bonnie Mason.

They're planning a special story time that promises to be full of fun.

Get an early start on your Valentine's Day celebration by bringing your kids to Barnes & Noble.

The studios pulled world war z 2.

>> let's switch gears from zombies to a celebration that starts with love.

Barnes and noble are planning a special story time.

Joining me is bonnie mason.

Welcome back.

>> oh, thank you so much.

>> glad to have you.

>> always a pleasure.

You're really gearing up for valentine's day.

Something special for the kids.

Tell us about what you're planning for saturday.

>> saturday at 11:00, our story time, pete the cat valentine's days are cool.

>> and pete is here.

Pete came along.

He wanted to come and just be on tv once since i talk about him frequently.

That book is absolutely a darling story.

Pete doesn't think valentine's day is cool until he realizes how many special people there are in his life.

And he ends up making valentines.

Then the squirrels, the secret life of squirrels is a love story as well.

On both days, that's all on saturday.

And then on monday, our 11 o'clock story time, which we have every monday, will be valentines too.

At both of the events.

The activity will be to make a valentine for somebody special.

>> you can make a valentine in addition to hearing stories about valentines.

Special stuff.

Also do you have something maybe special that people can come by and pick up for their loved ones?

>> we have a whole valentine's table.

Lots of suggestions as any book seller and there are always gift cards.

>> that way, you can pick out what you like, can't ever lose with a gift card.

I have to ask you because we're talking about love.

Do you have a favorite love story?

>> i really love that movie that drew barrymore was in that's a take off on >> ever after?

>> yes.

That's the one.

I love that movie.

>> got you.

Got you.

I have to say when you talk about love stories.

"jane austen" is the queen of love stories and "persuasion".

One of most beautiful love letter.

The most beautiful i have ever read.

You have to read that.

I think people should write more love letters.

>> they don't do that.

I guess they can do a love text.

>> not the same.

>> doesn't have the same penache.

>> i think it's great to teach the kids about valentine's day.

I think it's a great idea.

People think they are impersonal but they're really wonderful.

The festivities begin on saturday, february 11th at 11 o'clock a.m..

Story time will feature pete the cat, valentine's day is cool.

And the secret life of squirrels.

A love story.

On monday, february 13th, story time starts at 11