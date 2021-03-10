Trump Tuesdays attracts political foes

This week some GOP support showed up.

Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner has vowed to talk about the local impact of the President's policies every Tuesday at noon in Perseverance Park.

Supreme court.

Rod: the affordable care act was the focus of another rally in syracuse today, led by the mayor.

Carrie: stephanie miner says she'll meet in perseverance park every tuesday at noon to talk about the impact of the president's actions.

But as newschannel 9's tammy palmer shows us, she's facing criticism from some local republicans.

Tammy: as syracuse's mayor spent a second week rallying against the president's policies, she was quickly reminded that mr. trump also has local support.

Nat pop, no cg: mayor stephanie miner: "we want to show how committed we are to these issue and these causes."

Trump supporter: "go trump.

Go trump!

We want trump."

Tammy: a handful of the president's backers gathered nearby with their own message.

Tom dadey, onondaga county gop chairman: "the day after obama won, i got up, i didn't go to a crying room, i had breakfast, i went to work and i showed restraint to say hey - it is time to support our president.

I think the other side should do the same."

Tammy: mayor miner says she will share the microphone at her trump tuesdays events, if she gets a request.

Syracuse mayor stephanie miner: "in a democracy, you need respectful civil dialogue and i spoke to him afterward and said of course we would...but the way to do that is not to walk around and start screaming to interrupt."

Tammy: the interruption was isolated...just one voice early on.

Then, both sides listened - separately for now.

Tom dadey, onondaga county gop chairman: "it is good to see that there is a peaceful protest going on and that different opinions are being heard."

"protect our care.

Protect our care."

Tammy: tensions in check, knowing there's more to come next week.

Tammy palmer, newschannel 9.

Carrie: onondaga county's republican chairman says it is likely that the local g-o-p will try to have a presence each week if the mayor's trump