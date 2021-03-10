wolf on 2017 budget

Wolf addressed the pennsylvania legislature this morning -- outlining his proposed budget for the next year.

Our karina cheung joins us live with details.

Karina.

Karina (karina) john -- governor wolf set a goal of saving 2 billion dollars for taxpayers in pennsylvania.

He proposed no broad based tax increase, consolidating government to decrease it's spending, but want to invest in young pennsylvanians and seniors.

Wolf wants to invest more in education by adding an additional 125 million for k through 12 classrooms and investing in higher education.

But how is he going to save money?

He said measures like centralizing human resources and information technology will help cut costs as well as eliminating funding for positions that are vacant.

In his address, governor wolf said he believes that streamlining government by consolidating certain offices won't hurt services and several across the aisle agree with him.

Governor tom wolf "my proposal streamlines the various programs designed to help small businesses get off the ground by creating a single point of contact to help small business owners cut through red tape and start creating jobs."

Jesse topper, 78th district "i thought a lot of the concepts were very good.

The idea that we're going to streamline government, we're going to cut red tape, he's speaking my language so i appreciated that