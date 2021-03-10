Local businesses, BU work to reinvigorate Endicott

To revitalize endicott.

Yesterday, we told you how community leaders are looking to bring more opporunities to the village.

Tonight, newschannel 34's mike tanzini tells us how binghamton university is trying to put endicott back on the manufacturing map.

<dick testa says: "we know ibm isn't coming back.

It's not going to be like it was when you and i grew up here.

But, there's still a lot of technology and personnel in endicott."

Technological innovation paved the way for the success in the endicott area, until companies like ibm and endicott johnosn left town.

A number of binghamton university start-ups are looking to make technology and manufacturing the backbone of endicott once again.

B-u's center for advanced microelectronics manufacturing, or camm, moved to the huron campus in 2005.

It's been working with industry partners to produce flexible surfaces on which electronics, sensors and imaging devices can be printed.

Assemblywoman donna lupardo says: "it may not sound all that exciting, but it has the potential for a new manufacturing boom in endicott."

Other efforts include incorporating the devices in medical equipment along with improvements for 3-d printing.another b-u spin off that's gaining a lot of attention is sonostics.

They manufacture the heart partner, a device used to stimulate the soleus muscle, which pumps blood from the legs back to the heart.

They've recently relocated to washington avenue.

Kyle washington says: when we were looking to move here, we heard how dangerous washington avenue was.

That is not the case.

Washington avenue is a safe place and a great place to do business and we're happy to be here.

Sonostics has matched its sales for 2016 within the first 2 weeks of 2017 and were recently featured in the washington post.

Representatives say it's companies like sonostics that will give endicott the boost it needs.

Kyle washington says: "it's going to be little successes.

Small start-up companies, technology companies, medical device packaging, nanotechnology companies and industries related to electronics and packaging, that's the wave of the future i believe."

Mike tanzini says: lupardo says more people would be excited if they only knew what happens on the huron campus.

Donna lupardo says: "my concern is that the public has not been kept informed of this.

Certainly the activities on behalf of binghamton university have not been advertised as well as they should be.

We're going to change that."

Washington avenue looks to be turning a corner, with businesses like the north brewery and face's barbershop seeing expansion and a growing customer base.

Master barber joseph "face" becker says if the community invests in its residents, other places will follow suit.

Face's master barber joseph becker says: "if we have more people spending money here in our own community, that will attract people to come and invest here.

If people who live in their own community don't want to invest in their own people, why would outsiders want to invest?"

While new companies breathe new life in these old buildings, advocates want to re- create a "which way e-j" mindset, with a "next stop, endicott" attitude.