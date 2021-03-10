Governor urges Utahns to commit to helping the homeless

Don as state and local leaders search for solutions to the homeless crisis.... they are reminding us we can all help.

Either with time... or a little money or both.

Chief political correspondent glen mills has the details..

Top 22-27 1:02-1:10 1:20-1:25 1:35-1:40 1:47-1:53 look live it's a call to action... governor gary hebert is challenging all utahns to give a little... he says it will make a big difference.

Pkg palmer court is home to more than 300 people, including 75 children who used to be out on the streets.

Joseph and raquel noble live here with their two boys... they say it provides vital services as they work to get back on their feet.

Cg raquel noble/ palmer court resident "any doctors appointments, anything like that they help us get to and from with the commute, having dws on site as far as like job searching goes is good, we have an eligibility specialist as well."

Homelessness is up 7% in our state over the past year... the governor says it's going to take a team effort to reverse the trend.

Cg gov.

Gary herbert/ r utah "we need to in fact not just say we have empathy, we need to do something."

The governor's challenge is for every utahn to give $3 to the pamela atkinson homeless trust fund.

Donations made through your 2016 tax form or online fund statewide efforts to serve the homeless population.

"if everybody would give $3 on their tax returns it would amount to a significant amount of money, we could make a big dent in the homeless problem."

But the trust funds namesake says there is no cap... she says you are welcome to add as many zeros as you'd like.

Cg pamela atkinson/ homeless advocate "together we have, we are and we will continue to make a difference, and help people to change their lives."

Changing lives of families just like the nobles... who now have renewed hope.

Cg joseph noble/ palmer court resident "there's always that fear of losing what you had, and we've done that so many times, lost everything, so now we're ready to make that next step from stability to growing out of this place."

Look live donations made to the fund go a lot further than giving to a panhandler... because the money is leveraged with state and federal funds.

That means a $3 donation really provides about $9