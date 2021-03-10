Notre Dame names Rader as new football coach

The Notre Dame Tritons tabbed Michael Rader as their new head football coach on Tuesday.

Its never easy replacing a legend at any level, and after making it to back to back state championship games, and winning the d-3 title in 2015.

Notre dame academy football coach john nowak retired this past fall and now the tritons will have a new head man next year.

(((burke))) and today the school announced that michael rader has been hired to take over the program.

Rader is not only an alum of notre dame, but hes been an assistant since 1998 and offensive line coach for the past decade.

Rader also served as acting head coach twice in the past and if there's anyone that can come close to duplicating the success theyve had at nda and all that goes with being in charge.

Its rader.

Michael rader: "this is a really exciting time for me.

I've been around the school for a long time, since the school was founded.

It's a really cool step for me, and a good opportunity for the program to take the next step."

Andrew grusen: "i looking forward to maybe a few differences, just to change things up a little bit.

I definitely think the familiarity is gong to help things go a little bit quicker.

We can get back on our feet and work towards the new season."

Jack allen: "i was thrilled.

I was happy he got it.

It's nice to have a coach that's familiar with our system.

We all know he's a great guy and a good coach.

We're all excited to have him on board."