Sheriff's Citizens' Academy Hopes For Yes Vote

Wichita county sheriff's office alumni association is extremely excited about the possibility of a new 70- million dollar jail.

During its appreciation dinner this evening.... members thanked community leaders and members of the media.

Jane gardner was named volunteer of the year.

And, kappa alpha order at msu was recognized for all the support provided to the citizens academy each year.

Also.... sheriff david duke talked of the may bond election for a new law enforcement center and jail.... with about 670 beds.

He said to make that happen.... for a $100,000 house.... taxes would end up raising the equivalent of about a quarter pounder meal a month.

If you'd like to be a part of the wichita county sheriff's office alumni association

