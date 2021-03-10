MidMorning with Aundrea (Part 1) - February 8, 2017

Join Aundrea Self at the table...you're watching MidMorning on WCBI (Part 1).

And, finish what you start.

One woman's mission.

Plus, chef mark coblentz is back in our kitchen with big news.

Midmorning starts right now.

The rise of chip- based credit the rise of chip- based credit cards in the united states has forced con artists to change their tactics.

A recent study says more than 15 million americans had personal and financial information stolen last year.

That is up 16 percent from 2015.

Dana jacobson reports.

"there's nothing i could'v done to stop it.

That was the bank that let him in.

Marc alfinez found out that hackers had taken over his bank account last week when he got a series of email notifications that his online i-d and password had been changed.

The thieves called his bank and used personal details that he believes were stolen when the office of personnel management was breached in 2015.

Ma: "they had al my pedigree information - social security card, driver's license, wife's maiden name, all that stuff.

But they couldn't pass the phone password.

But since they had all that other password.

But since they had all that other information they still let them in."

Alfinez said hackers drained his bank accounts, and his children's savings accounts in under 45 minutes.

His bank, u-s-a told cbs news that while they can't talk about any particular case, "we hav extensive security measures in place&.we regret that we cannot prevent all fraud from occurring&" "online is now th new battleground to protect consumers."

Mastercard's matt barr and his team are working on creating more secure technology like tokenization, which is used in mobile wallets.

It generates a unique code for each transaction - keeping a person's credit card data secret.

"it's on apple pay it's on samsung pay.

Android pay.

It's on master pass.

So this technology, what it means is that if someone gets their hands on that scrambled card information it's useless."

Barr says biometrics, like thumbprints and retina scans, will eventually replace passwords and make purchases more secure.

Matt: so i'm going to buy these headsets and now i'm going to checkout.

Right now mastercard is at work on identity check or "selfi pay" - a way t checkout using your phone's camera.

As for marc alfinez , he's changed his phone number, passwords, and put a freeze on his credit.

Over the weekend, alfinez's bank allowed him to regain access to all of his accounts and funds.

To prevent fraud, experts recommend consumers use mobile or e- wallets, sign up for two-factor authentication with online accounts, monitor transactions, add account alerts, and be careful about how much you share on social media and who you share it with.

Dana jacobson, cbs news, new york today is "safe internet day."

And in philadelphia, internet companies, advocates for children and families are gathering to share ideas about how to stop cyber bullying and online preditors.

Craig boswell reports.

18-year-old brandy vela was tormented online by kids in her texas city school for a year and a half.

Her parents and police tried to help her but vela took her own life right before thanksgiving.

"i want to se these people get locked up.

I hope they get what they deserve because i didn't deserve this."

Studies show 1 in 3 kids say they've been cyberbullied.

40 percent of bullying cases involve instant messenger services, 30 percent on social networking sites and 20 percent while playing online games.

"we want to mak sure kids are staying safe when they're online."

Callahan walsh from the national center for missing and exploited children.

"parents used t keep the computer in the living room but now it's in their child's pocket.

So it's in their bedroom, it's in the bathroom with them, it's everywhere they're going so it's even tougher for parents to monitor when they're on it 24/7."

Walsh's brother...adam...w as kidnapped and murdered in 1981.

Since then, their father& john walsh&has dedicated his life to helping kids stay safe.

The national center for missing and exploited children's tip line fielded 8 million reports last year on cyber bullying, online preditors and a relatively new crime&sex- tortion.

"they're findin an explicit image of child, by different means, it could be hacking an account//and using it to blackmail the child for further images."

The center has created an animated safety series to teach young kids how to protect their privacy - early.

"throug different activities we try to empower kids to make good decisions on their own."

Experts say children who are being bullied should not respond and tell a trusted adult, save any evidence, then block the bully.

In some cases, cyber bullying can be considered a crime.

Craig boswell, cbs news, washington.

Walsh says parents should have frequent discussions with their child about online safety and set ground rules about which sites are okay to visit.

It seems we spend a lot of time worried about our surroundings.

At home or traveling, if you were in the middle in a terrorist attack - would you know how to react and how to help those around you?

Thanks to a group of british medical professionals, there's now an app for that.

Rylee carlson has the story from england.

Nats up - drill - gunfire/victim screaming this traing exercise shows exactly what british security forces are trying to prevent& a terrorist attack on the streets of london.

As police rush to secure the scene, victims - sometimes critically injured - have to wait for treatment.

So four british trauma experts developed an app.

We have to empower the public with the skills and knowledge to be able to act in the first few minutes.

Army doctor timothy hodgetts survived a terrorist bombing 25 years ago and says the most recent attacks in berlin and istanbul highlight the need for "citizenaid.

It is at the front of people's minds that it can happen, even though it's a rare event.

The app, which also comes as a booklet, shows how to react to a mass shooting - a knife attack - or a bombing.

It teaches how to assess and treat traumatic injuries.

If he's lost a limb then we need to apply a tourniquet.

I would use something like a scarf&.

Step by step, the app shows how to use whatever you can find to stop bleeding.

Creators say it also reinforces the police message -- that you should run, hide and call them first.

When you've got to that place of safety - and you've got injured with you, then that is the time to get the app out.

You teach people to do these skills& they will save a life.

That's an amazing thing to be able to train for.

Nats up&shooting& rylee carlson, cbs news, birmingham england.

The app launched on new year's day and is free for both iphones and android phones.

It downloads to a smartphone so it works without an internet connection it's been a long time.

When we come back, the mystery at the museum.

Mid morning it's a story that seems made for a suspense novel.

Valuable documents are removed from a library.

And history detectives track them down and return them to their rightful place.

It all happened a city known for american history - philadelphia, pennsylvania.

David spunt has more.

Two rare documents are back where they belong after fbi agents tell eyewitness news someone stole them from girard college.

The two documents went missing sometime between 1965 and 2006, according to authorities with the fbi art crime team in philadelphia.

The documents belong to the stephen girard collection at girard college.

Girard was once the wealthiest man in america.

The fbi and u.s. attorney in philadelphia took the case, and recovered the 1809 and 1811 journals written by h.j.

Roberjot, girard's right hand man.

They include important glimpses into the millionaire's life.

"the girard collection is on of the most important collections in early american history," librarian patric spero with the american philosophical society told eyewitness news.

Study: the groups of americans that believe god played role in electing donald trump spero says his office got a phone call from a rare bookseller in maine who wanted to sell the two documents.

The documents were never supposed to leave girard college in philadelphia.

How long are you willing to work to accomplish a dream?

For this arkansas woman-- it was 71 years.

Jeff paul has the story.

Frankie sprabary is a little overwhelmed.

The band&the crowd and the occasion are all for what she didn't finish.

Frankie sprabaryélewisville resident "this is one of the happies days of my life."

At 88 years old&she ástill hasn't graduated high school.

"as i continued to go grow an learn, travel and raise my family, i began to feel the loss."

Her absence of a diploma wasn't for a lack of smarts&but health.

Sprabury was heading back from a movie in denton her senior year with her future husband when they were hit "head-on" by a dru driver.

"knocked my shoes off.

I wa crippled, couldn't walk."

Bed-ridden for months&sprabury couldn't finish her last semester in 1946.

She then married and moved away as her husband joined the air force.

"for years i've dreamed i wa back in school studying for my exams and getting ready to graduate.'

That moment -- minus the tests -- is today.

Lewisville i-s-d caught wind of the situation&and organized a proper graduation with full honors.

'today is about never giving up."

While it took her seven decades to walk across that stage& sprabury is proving it's never too late to chase your dreams even if it takes a lifetime to get there.

"look forward to tomorrow don't look back at mistakes.

Keep going, put one foot before the other."

In lewisville, i'm jeff paul, cbs 11 news.

Frankie spray- berry says she's looking forward to spending time with her grandkids and maybe getting back into painting.

Her kids say while she hasn't hinted at college--knowing her-- they wouldn't put it past her.

If you watch our show, you know he is one of our favorites.

Chef mark coblentz is in the kitchen this morning - and he he knows his way around a kitchen.

Mark coblentz is at home on the football field, in the woods hunting and in front of the tv camera.

Mark is back to visit us.

And he comes with a great dish and some fun news.

Mark good to have you back thank you its always good to be here we love having you in the kitchen you always good up something great and you are making a soup today and i would say growing up i wasnt a big fan of soups so you like soup huh?

I really do like soup there is just something about it and its just so simple and you can freeze it and make it ahead and so you are going to be making a broccoli and cheese soup and we have got to let you share the fun news with our viewers and a lot of your friends there probably know it yes ma'am so you are going to be on national television cooking arent you yes ma'am i am i will be on master chef junior this will be the fifth season and it was an awesome experience it will daybue on thursday and its a cooking competition so what you can tell us so basically twenty chefs then you have this one mistery ingredients you have to cook with sometimes and then you have a set amount of time and it changes and you cook it and you give them your best and at the end of the day you are judged and those of you who are familar with mark this is not your first time here and you have done the cooking network before right yes i did chop junior.

That was also amaizing to regretfully i didnt when but i came in second place but it was still one of the best experiences i had so having done a cooking show befeoe yes ma'am i kind of thrive off of the adrenaline rush and to me cooking is cooking and i feel like i might have done a little better you just feel at home in the kitchen where did the cooking began for you i kind of learned it from my mom and dad and grandmother and i just kind of picked up on my own to just watched tv and then started making stuff and we are going to tell you all bout a fun watch party and we are making a light and healthy recipe and like i said light and healthy this based off a bobby dean recipe i just tweaked it and adjusted some seasonings to my liking its very is to make and with frozen broccoli so right in this pan onions sweating saute adds the moisture and butter to thicken up the soup cause you dont like the taste of flower and its going to form a roux its a funny term but it works well you know all of these cooking terms do you read alot of cook books no i just watch a lot of tv and i learned from there and we are going to add everything but the milk and cheese so chicken stok and fresh broccoli and plenty of fresh grinds of garlic pepper see he poors the salt in his hands there is not need for utensils we are going to right back with the finished product and he says it delcious