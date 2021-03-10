Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame: Bruno's Little Italy

Credit: KLRT Fox 16 Little Rock
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Arkansas Food Hall of Fame: Bruno's Little Italy
Arkansas Food Hall of Fame: Bruno's Little Italy

Stacy Hurst with the Arkansas Dept.

Of Heritage joins Fox 16 Good Day to showcase one of the restaurants that is a finalist in the 2017 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

Department of arkansas heritage launched a program this past fall - the arkansas food hall of fame!((susanne)) the public had a chance to nominate restaurants, and finalists have just been announced.

We have one of the finalists in studio to tell us what makes their food hall of fame- worthy!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Bridge Street: Host Chat 2.7.2017

Bridge Street: Host Chat 2.7.2017

WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse

Sistina and TeNesha talk about Monday's emotional episode of The Bachelor and give us a little preview of this year's Sammy Awards.

You might like