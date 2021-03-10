Arkansas Food Hall of Fame: Bruno's Little Italy

Stacy Hurst with the Arkansas Dept.
Of Heritage joins Fox 16 Good Day to showcase one of the restaurants that is a finalist in the 2017 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.
Department of arkansas heritage launched a program this past fall - the arkansas food hall of fame!((susanne)) the public had a chance to nominate restaurants, and finalists have just been announced.
We have one of the finalists in studio to tell us what makes their food hall of fame- worthy!
