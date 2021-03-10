(--gwyn--)new texas legislation filed this week aims to crack down on inappropriate relationships between teachers and students.the filing comes days after the texas education agency reported reaching a record breaking number of inappropriate teacher-student relationships.from 2015 to 2016, the t-e-a reported more than 200 cases of alleged inappropriate relationships.

That's the highest number the t-e-a has seen since they started tracking those cases in 2009.jason isaac, state representative, r-dripping springs"we need to stop passing the trash from one school district to another, and god forbid this happens, but if it does a teacher should lose their teaching certificate and not be permitted to work in public schools or private schools or be around children period."gwyn lauren callahan with the t-e-a says the agency can only "sanction" licenses on a case-by-case scenario.she says that teacher's actions will go on their record, but it doesn't necessarily stop a district or a private school, for example, from hiring them.

According to a recent report, texas leads the nation in teacher-student sexual assaults.since september of this school year there have already been 78 investigations opened.