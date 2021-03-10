Packers' Dean Lowry in Rockford

He may be a green bay packer.

((mimi)) but, dean lowry's home town will always be rockford.

Today he took the time to visit patients recovering at swedish american.

Jerrica valtierra was there... she joins us in the studio with more.

((jerrica) mimi and eric, rockford native dean lowry took the time to share some highlights of his exciting first year in the nfl... with those in the hospital who could use a bit of encouragement.

((jerrica)) rockford native and green bay packer dean lowry returns home.

After a rookie year where he fell just one game short of football's biggest stage, swedish american hospital inviting him to visit some patients to make it a super day for them.

Dean lowry, packers' defensive end "i hear there is a lot of packer fans here in the hospital just to brighten their day a little bit and just to talk football.

And just to have a good time.

So it'll be a great experience here."

But before heading up to the patients' rooms -lowry talked about what it's like to be a green bay packer.

Dean lowry, packers' defensive end "i'm not sure, i know green bay fans are the best, or packer fans are the best.

So i think its really surprising to see how well they traveled throughout the year and just their passion for the packers and how much they know about the packers too really cool to see how much they know about our team, where everyone is from and our positions.

So, it's cool to interact with them and be apart of the packers team and organization."

Patients talked to him about football - some even brought up their rival chicago bears, but like most sports fans - they remember wins - but also the losses.

Angel salem - a patient - talked about the packer's season-ending loss to atlanta -- lowry saying he's looking forward to having an impact for the full season next year.

Dean lowry, packers' defensive end "i think making more of an impact especially earlier on in the season and i think just going farther.

Youre one game away from the big game and if we can just have that consistency that we had later on in the season we'll be fine."

((jerrica)) lowry finished his rookie season registering a total of eight tackles -- including two sacks.

