Beaver Lake Fire Dues to Increase

Because of growing demands for service... and declining availability... the beaver lake volunteer fire department will ask people to approve a 75-dollar increase in annual dues.

### john whisenant, beaver lake fire chief - "we want to make sure the citizens are safe and equally as important....our responders are safe.

If we failed to get this fee increase, service would be drastically impacted."

The beaver lake volunteer fire department wants to increase dues to 150-dollars per year.

Right now... people who live in the area pay 75.

The fire chief says the resources are no longer meeting the needs of community.

John whisenant, beaver lake fire chief - "the fee increase would pay for up to two fire fighters in the station 24 hours a day, seven says a week."

Dr. john redwine, beaver lake fire department president - "we are running our volunteers ragged.

The number of volunteers is a fraction from what we had 10 years ago and our call volume has doubled from january 1 to date.

We desperately need a pay increase to keep this pace up."

((ryan)) while some people do not want to pay more fees -- most people that we spoke with think it's important to get more full-time firefighters.

Brenda brown, live in beaver lake - "if you are in a crisis -- you want someone there immediately -- and if they have someone on staff at the fire department -- your response is a lot quicker.

Dr. john redwine, beaver lake fire department president - "our firefighters respond to way more medical calls than they do fire calls so it's critical that they be able to get their in time to save that person's life."

((ryan)) "the fire department will meet with members of the community later this month to explain why they need the increase... and what the citizens would be getting in return.

In beaver lake -- ryan king -- knwa -- northwest arkansas news."

