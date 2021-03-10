Skip to main content
Abigail Brink Shines In Archery

Credit: KCAU
When you think of archery you might think of robin hood or katniss everdeen.

But even they might not be as impressive with a bow and arrow as lawton-bronson's abigail brink, one of the best high school archers in all of iowa.

Nats--arrow hitting target chris palmquist--"for a lot of high school athletes, practice isn't a lot of fun.

Nats--arrow pulled from sling but that's not the case for lawton- bronson archery standout abigail brink."

Abigail brink--"i shoot all the time.

If i get tired of it, i take a day off but then by the next day i want to go shoot again."

Jason carlson--"she's very dedicated.

She's passionate about it.

She's gonna get in here and she's gonna work very hard.

Probably one of the hardest workers i've had.

I've been a head coach for 21 years and i've never seen dedication at this level."

Chris palmquist--"that commitment has helped abigail become one of the top archers in the state, after only picking up the sport as a freshman."

Abigail brink--"we started doing it in like pe class and i don't know, i just kind of liked it.

So i just, i was shooting more and more and i started to get good so i really liked it."

Jason carlson--"when i first watched her shoot, she just had a natural ability.

She was very fluid."

Chris palmquist--"abigail's competition record is impressive.

She's won 16 individual titles in the last three years, including 7 already this season.

And with an average score of 285 out of a perfect 300, it's not just her skill, but her steadiness that brings success."

Jason carlson--"there's a lot of good shooters in the state.

What really separates her is her consistency.

We'll see archers that show up at meets and they might have an upper 280, a 290, but you'll see them fall off that next week.

A letdown for abi has typically been that 282 score, which in a lot of meets will actually win."

Chris palmquist--"that, coupled with a drive for perfection has been a recipe for success."

Abigail brink--"it feels like that's where i should be, because i've put in so much time and i--so much dedication to this that i don't want to miss.

Especially at 10 meters, because we back up.

If i'm not shooting perfect at 10, what am i going to do at 15?

It's not going to be good and i'm not going to be happy about it."

Chris palmquist--"abigail's passion for archery continues even out of season, traveling to tournaments all summer."

Abigail brink--"i usually have to get up really early and i usually sleep in the car on the way there...and before every single meet i listen to beyonce, to get pumped.

I think that's why i'm so good."

Chris palmquist--"there's little doubt some beyonce will be played at next month's state meet...and maybe...beyond.

Jason carlson--"the sky's the limit.

If she wants to go to that next level, i could see her being very successful at that next level."

Abigail brink--"i just want to get the highest score i can possible because after state there's nationals and after nationals there's worlds and i just want to keep going as far as i can go."

Chris: if her archery weren't impressive enough, after graduation abigail will be joining the air national guard...then she hopes to continue the sport in college.

