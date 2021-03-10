If you live in Williams County, you might want to sign up for a new service.

Alert system.

Here's brooke williams to tell us more.

Take pkg: williams county residents have a new way of staying in the know.

Alert williams county launched just weeks ago and already the emergency system has hundreds of subscribers.

Sot: "this gives people the ability to stay up to date and alert for emergencies and other situations in their area."

Just this morning, a wind chill alert was sent to more than 300 of the system's subscribers.

Those who received the alert by text were asked to confirm receipt of the message.

It helps emergency director mike smith confirm the system is working and track how it's being used.

Nat sound: "that's how many people signed up for the warning total."

Vo: smith says emergency responders, like the county sort team, have used the system as an internal means of communication.

And the police department also plans to use the system to send out emergency notifications.

Sot: amy nickoloff lieutenant detective "we feel very strongly that the alert system should be used by any and every citizen within our community.

That alert system is the best way for us to reach all the citizens at one time."

Stand-up: signing up for the alert system takes a matter of minutes.

And once you're registered, you can choose the type of alerts you want to receive and how you want to receive them.

We're going to choose to receive our alerts by text.

The sign-up took just two minutes.

And it could potentially be life- saving.

Sot: "our sirens are concentrated in populated areas.

So a well pad out in the middle of the county, this would be one of their only ways to get emergency alerts."

Vo: alert williams county aims to keep people in the know while also keeping them safe.

In williston, brooke williams, kxnews.

(lauren kalberer/kx news) residents of williams county can sign up for williams county alert either online or by picking up a form from the local city hall office.

