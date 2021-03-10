Free Tuition for Arkansas National Guardsmen?

Of the arkansas national guard could soon go to college for free.

A bill- sponsored by senator jake files- hopes to recruit and retain more members.

((jessi))several guard members told me one of the main reasons people join the military is for education incentives.arkansas is lacking and the national guard has been feeling it for years.

Come icestorms, floods, tornadoesthe arkansas national guard drops everything to respond.

But helping people isn't their fulltime job.((sfc.

Christina jones/arkansas national guard recruiter)) "these people are weekend a month, two weeks in the summer."which doesn't provide a fulltime paycheck.

((sfc.

Christina jones/arkansas national guard recruiter))"monday through friday they're working jobs just like yourself."to get those jobs... this recruiter knows they have to have a degree... and that's where arkansas is losing.

((lt.

Col.

Joel lynch/arkansas national guard spokesperson)) "it's a big thing.

Education isn't cheap."

Unlike 35 others... the natural state currently doesn't offer some form of full tuition to its national guard members.

So many are moving to the places that do.

((lt.

Col.

Joel lynch/arkansas national guard spokesperson)) "when somebody's thinking about getting in or when they've been in for almost six yea and they're thinking do i reenlist, these are things that keep people sticking around."but soldiers and airmen are leaving arkansas and recruiters can't fill their vacancies... which lt.

Col.

Joel lynch says has cost the state nearly 700 jobs in the past two years.((lt.

Col.

Joel lynch/arkansas national guard spokesperson))"we've been losing more people than any of the surrounding states."state senator jake files hopes to change that with a bill that would send them to college for free.

((lt.

Col.

Joel lynch/arkansas national guard spokesperson)) "you offer a high school age kid who is thinking abogog o college and say hey you can go for free just join the guard that's a pretty big incentive and a lot of people just jump at that."

Years ago... lynch did.

((lt.

Col.

((lt. Col. Joel lynch/arkansas national guard spokesperson))"i'll graduate if i hadn't."more recent grads feel the same way.

((sfc.

Christina jones/arkansas national guard recruiter)) "we've got to take care of them."just like they take care of us.

((jessi))jones says recruiting is hard enough as it is.

Less than one percent of the total population is even eligible to apply.

Live at the state capitol i'm jessi turnure.

