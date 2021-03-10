Kutztown takes both from Mansfield

>>>dan moscaritolo:to say the kutztown men's basketball is playing well would be like saying breaking bad is a mediocre show.

In truth, the ku men have been must-watch, as is breaking bad - winners of ten straight games and ranked #9 in the country.

...bernie driscoll's boys hosting mansfield tonight, just a half game behind shippensburg for the top spot in the psac east...ku up 10 at half.- pick things up 2nd half.

Ku's ryan connolly feeds dan cuevas.

He spins and get the bucket to go.

It's 56-53 mansfield.cuevas finished wtih 19 pts.- under 2:00 to go.

Mansfield's malik carter knocks down the corner three.

Now 70-66 mansfield.carter a game-high 27 pts.- now under 1:00 left, ku's ethan ridgeway takes it coast-to-coast for two.

That ties the game at 70-70.ridgeway 18 pts.we go to ot.- in the extra frame, the kutztown press forces the turnover, and josh johnson provides the exclamation point slam.johnson 22 pts and 11 rebs, both team highs.final 83-79 kutztown in ot ...the ku women have won 3 of 4, fighting for a playoff spot down the stretch here...- 1st quarter.

Ku's sierra taylor drives and gets the shot to go over her girl.

The golden bears open on an 18-0 run.22-2 after 1.- 2nd quarter.

Ku getting it done on both ends.

Alex heck the block, it's then taylor ahead to jenna altomare for the transition bucket.

Ku up 31-7.altomare 8