4 p.m. COVID-19 update

HOW MUCH RAIN YOU CAN SEE FORTHE NEXT FIVE DAYS, COMING UP.KELLY: IT’S PRESIDENT BIDEN’SFIRST MAJOR LEGISLATIVE WIN.WITH A FINAL PARTY-LINE VOTE BYTHE DEMOCRATIC-CONTROLLED HOUSE,A $1.9 TRILLION COVID RELIEFBILL IS ONE STEP CLOSER TOBRINGING AID TO AMERICANS.KARIN CAIFA IS IN WASHINGTONNOW WITH A LOOK AT WHAT HAPPENSNEXT.KARIN: PRESIDENT BIDEN’S MASSIVE$1.9 TRILLION COVID RELIEF BILL,CLEARING ITS FINAL HURDLE ONCAPITOL HILL.SPEAKER PEOLOSI: ON THIS VOTE,THE YAYS ARE 220.THE NAYS ARE 211.THE MOTION IS ADOPTED.[APPLAUSE]KARIN: THE HOUSE, WITH THE FINALSIGNOFF ON SENATE CHANGES TO THEBILL, INCLUDING NARROWINGELIGIBILITY FOR STIMULUS CHECKSAND TAKING OUT THEHOUSE-APPROVED FEDERALMINIMUM-WAGE INCREASE.DEMOCRATS DESCRIBING THIS NOT ASA WIN FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN BUTFOR MILLIONS OF AMERICANS.SPEAKER PEOLOSI: THIS IS AMOMENTOUS DAY IN THE HISTORY OFOUR COUNTRY, BECAUSE WE HAVEPASSED HISTORIC, CONSEQUENTIAL,AND TRANSFORMATIVE LEGISLATION.KARIN: THE BILL TO PROVIDE,AMONG OTHER THINGS, DIRECTPAYMENTS OF UP TO $1400 PERPERSON TO FAMILIES EARNING LESSTHAN $160,000 A YEAR ANDNDIVIDUALS, LESS THAN $80,000, A-- AND INDIVIDUALS LESS THAN$80,000, A $300 WEEKLY FEDERALBOOST TO UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITSTHROUGH SEPTEMBER 6, $15 BILLIONFOR LONG-TERM, LOW-INTERESTLOANS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES, ANDFUNDING TO CHART THE NEXTSOMEWHAT THORNIER PHASES OF THEPANDEMIC, LIKE VACCINEDISTRIBUTION AND SCHOOLREOPENINGS.MS. PSAKI: WE, OF COURSE, AREMOVING FULL SPEED AHEAD ON THEIMPLEMENTATION OF THE BILL,BECAUSE WE KNOW THE AMERICANPEOPLE NEED HELP AND NEED IT ASSOON AS POSSIBLE.KARIN: DESPITE THE BILL’SPOPULARITY IN POLLS, NOT ASINGLE REPUBLICAN IN THE SENATEOR HOUSE VOTED IN FAVOR.MR. MCCARTHY: IT SHOWERS MONEYON SPECIAL INTERESTS BUT SPENDSLESS THAN 9% ON ACTUALLYDEFEATING THE VIRUS.KARIN: IN WASHINGTON, I’M KARINCAIFA.KELLY: FOR THOSE STIMULUSPAYMENTS, THE WHITE HOUSE SAYSTHAT IF YOU’VE SET UP DIRECTDEPOSIT WITH THE IRS, YOU WILLPROBABLY GET THE MONEY QUICKLYAND ELECTRONICALLY.IF YOU FILED PAPER TAX RETURNSIN THE PAST, YOU WILL PROBABLYGET A CHECK OR A DEBIT CARD.AND FOR AMERICANS WHO DON’TUSUALLY FILE TAX RETURNS, YOUWILL BE ABLE TO GO TO AN ONLINEPORTAL TO REGISTER FOR YOURPAYMENT.THE NEW BILL WILL BRING HUNDREDSOF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS INTO THEKANSAS CITY AREA ALONE.AND KMBC 9’S MICHEAL MAHONEY HASA CLOSER LOOK.MICHEAL: FOR THE CITY OF KANSASCITY, MISSOURI, ALONE, $195MILLION.