Meet the Fastest 6 Year Old in Texas!

Londyn Davis, from Houston, Texas has a need for speed!

This pint-sized sprinter earned her first title of fastest 6 year old in Texas two years ago.

Today, at 8 years old, she’s not slowing down.

Londyn stole the win by one second, placing first in the 100 meters competition at 2019 Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina this summer.

Go Londyn!