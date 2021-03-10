Serena Williams Sends Support to ‘Selfless Friend’ Meghan Markle

Serena Williams is speaking out in support of Meghan Markle in the wake of her tell-all interview with Oprah.

During the interview, Markle and Prince Harry revealed the hardships of royal life, which included an incident of racism.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Williams called Markle a “selfless friend” who has taught her what it means to be “truly noble.” .

Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion.

She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble.

Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she experienced.

, Serena Williams, via Instagram.

Williams went on to compare her own experiences as a Black athlete to what Markle has been through.

I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us, Serena Williams, via Instagram.

She then urged everyone to “decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism,” as both she and Markle have constantly been the target of media criticism due to their gender and race.

Williams ended her message to Markle in the post's caption, saying she is “so proud” of her.

I am so proud of you for being so brave.

I know it is never easy.

You are strong- both you and Harry.

I love you.

I adore you.

Your friend S, Serena Williams, via Instagram