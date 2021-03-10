Meet your fitness goals without ever stepping foot in a gym

Calisthenics is a form of strength training and exercise that can happen anywhere—and in New York City, that means turning the concrete jungle into your gym.

Juan Joel ‘Semet’ Martinez (@_semet) and Joel Canela (@itsshowtimej) are two members of a dedicated calisthenics community in NYC where everything from the local park’s pull up bars to the construction scaffolding on buildings can become a place to socialize, show off your moves, and improve your form.

Watch to learn more about this unique way to get fit!