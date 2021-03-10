Double amputee refuses to slow down

The pandemic shutdown isn't stopping Eric Gabriel who's been making the best out of the past few months.

The virus may have made travel difficult for most people, but Gabriel has logged 497 miles since March, without ever leaving his garage.

Gabriel played competitive softball for 18 years which led to major wear and tear resulting in a lot of hospital visits, surgeries, and ultimately the amputation of his right leg in 2009.

Now, as a double amputee, Gabriel still has big dreams. He hopes sharing his story will help him to get a van so that he can teach, speak, and continue traveling to rowing competitions.