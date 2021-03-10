Hula Hooping for Hope during COVID-19

Home work-outs are increasing in popularity as a result of the state's Stay at Home order.

One Chicago area virtual class is keeping people fit and helping them stay connected during the COVID-19 Crisis.

"Almost all of my students are 60 and older," said Jakki Underwood, Founder of Hoop Fitness 4U.

"Hooping helps you with coordination, balance, all those things that you need, stamina.

“It's sort of like when you're doing crunches and you're holding in your stomach muscles or you're doing a plank," hula hooper Donna Miller added.

"You're holding in your stomach muscles the same time you’re hula hooping.

It is hard.

"In addition to the physical benefits, these women are seeing emotional ones too.

Because for