North Alabamians share plans for stimulus checks

President biden plans to sign this bill into law friday at the white house.

Thursday evening he will give a prime-time address marking the one year anniversary of the nation-wide shut-down caused by this pandemic.

We spoke with people in north alabama who are anticipating that third stimulus check.

Waay 31's grace campbell shares their plans for the relief money, everyone i spoke with said the 14 hundred dollar stimulus check will be very beneficial to people that are having a tough time financially.

One man believes this will help people get back on their feet again.

Pkg: emmanuel tapia: "we all need help.

Nothing in life you can do by yourself."

Emmanuel tapia works in the restaurant industry.

Like many americans, the pandemic's put a strain on his family financially.

Emmanuel tapia: "i've been there where you're trying to figure out, do i feed myself?

If you have children, how am i going to feed my children?

How am i going to keep a roof over their heads?

How am i going to keep nice clothes?

And different things like that, there's so many factors emotionally and physically that go against you.

So, even if it was less than 14 hundred dollars, i promise you it's going to help somebody regardless of anything."

Both regina phillips and callie hornbuckle agree it'll be beneficial to people that need the assistance regina phillips: "especially for people that are trying to raise kids by themselves, mothers on their own or divorced, they're just trying to make it through this, i would be for them getting the money."

But hornbuckle says it's also a catch 22.

Callie hornbuckle: "i think it's great for people that really need it because i think a lot of people do need it, but i also think it's not good on the side that it can be taken advantage of.

So, we're kind of in a lose, lose situation i guess with it" reporting in huntsville, grace campbell waay 31 news.