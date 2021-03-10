Hidden History: Civil Rights Museum

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on the balcony of the Lorraine motel in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4th 1968.

Leaders in memphis decided to transform the motel from a place of tragedy to a place of tribute.

In 1991, the national civil rights museum opened its doors to the public ... paying homage to dr. king and those working behind the scenes, fighting for equality for everyone.

As fox 25/48 continues to celebrate black history month, reporter kelli cook and the museum's lead educator take us on a tour, to show us some of the movement's "hidden heroes'.

Chances are you've heard of a woman named rosa.-nat of exhibit at national civil rights museum: "i'll have you arrested!

"who so famously refused to give up her seat on a montgomery bus to a white woman in 1955."what would later become known as the birth of the civil rights movement."but what if i told you the household name of rosa parks.., could have been replaced with claudette colvin or mary louise smith?

"both like rosa parks decided not give up their seat to a white person on a bus."and they did it the same year and in the same city as rosa parks.

Everywhere you turn in this museum is a hidden hero waiting to be found.like bayard rustin.... one of the speakers at the march on washington in 1963.

King's "i have a dream speech"... might have never happened had it not been for rustin."bayard rustin if you're looking at the march on washington as a motion picture he was not only the director.

He was also the producer."the march on washington was inspired by the violence happening in birmingham.

Where a bus was bombed... and dogs were sent after black children.

"dr. king was even arrested in birmingham, penning a letter from a birmingham jail when was arrested for defying court order prohibiting marches, but he would have never come to birmingham if it wasn't for a man named reverend fred shuttlesworth."

The birmingham preacher was fighting for civil rights in the most segregated city in america ryan jones/ncrm lead educator: "had it not been for the courage and insistence of fred shuttlesworth to invite dr. king to birmingham.

It's unsure if segregation would have ended as a result of the civil rights bill of 1964, signed the following summer."

