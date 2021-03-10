New Dead Sea Scrolls cave discovered

Lynchburg - researchers and students at liberty university - make a big discovery in isreal...a dead sea scroll cave.

Their find - is now making headlines around the world.

randall price " this is the first time in the last 61 years that there's been a discovery of a scroll cave at qumran, which is situated on the shores of the dead sea in isreal."dr. randall price and his team made the discovery last month - while excavating a cave --- evidence of stolen dead sea scrolls.randall price "scroll jars like these nestled in cut nitches along a 50 foot tunnel in the lower part of the cave... we also found little bits of leather and the shroud that wrapped the scroll that's kind of a textile gauze.

We had found some of the strings that tied the scrolls together."price says looters likely stole the hebrew writing.randall price "these are all the oldest copies of the bible we have.

We had found some of the strings that tied the scrolls together."price says looters likely stole the hebrew writing.randall price "these are all the oldest copies of the bible we have.

They are also copies of texts that tell us about the history of the times, times we never knew.

" there are replicas of the scrolls at liberty biblical museum.but professors and students on the mission - hope next time - they'll find actual scrolls.

Eva palmer "it's confirming the truth of the scriptures so it's exciting for me for that reason."casey olson "being there you feel like you're both stepping into history and you're making history all at once which is a really exciting feeling."

The artifacts they found - are being analyzed in isreal.

And they hope to return - for another excavation soon.