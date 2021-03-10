Travel Ban Ruling: 9th Circuit Will Not Reinstate Travel Ban

The government had asked for a stay of a temporary restraining order that suspended the implementation of the travel ban.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals announced it will not reinstate President Trump’s 90-day ban on travelers from seven countries: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, and Somalia.

In political coverage at nine... david: a federal appeals court in san francisco has ruled against president donald trump's travel ban for people from seven predominantly muslim countries.

The unanimous ruling means the citizens from those countries may continue to travel to the united states.

The justice department says it is reviewing the decision and is considering its options.

President trump vowed to take the matter to the supreme court, tweeting "see you in court, the security of our nation is at stake!"

The president's executive order on immigration was set to expire in 90 days.

