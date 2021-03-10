Heavy rains continue to bring major flooding in Hawaii

Due to the continuous heavy rain, widespread floods were reported over Oahu, Hawaii.
Clean up after the storms
KSEE
Clean up after the storms
Due to the continuous heavy rain, widespread floods were reported over Oahu, Hawaii.
Due to the continuous heavy rain, widespread floods were reported over Oahu, Hawaii.
Hawaii Governor David Ige declared a State Emergency on Tuesday (March 9) in the wake of severe flooding on Oahu and Maui.
It has destroyed homes and washed out roads.
An evacuation order was issued for several thousand residents.
Clean up after the storms
Guayaquil, Ecuador, was hit with severe flooding across the city after heavy rainfall on Monday (March 8). The inclement weather..