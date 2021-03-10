Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Heavy rains continue to bring major flooding in Hawaii

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:18s 0 shares 1 views
Heavy rains continue to bring major flooding in Hawaii
Heavy rains continue to bring major flooding in Hawaii

Due to the continuous heavy rain, widespread floods were reported over Oahu, Hawaii.

Due to the continuous heavy rain, widespread floods were reported over Oahu, Hawaii.

Hawaii Governor David Ige declared a State Emergency on Tuesday (March 9) in the wake of severe flooding on Oahu and Maui.

It has destroyed homes and washed out roads.

An evacuation order was issued for several thousand residents.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage