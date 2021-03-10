Trending Stories 2/10

Year.

It is a good time.

He is coming to green bay.

>> millaine: clean comedy.

>>> there getting ready for the grammys and you might find it surprising how they roll out the red carpet.

>> lisa: they kind of kick it down the walkway.

That's how james gordon prepares to welcome music's biggest stars.

This year the show is performance heavy.

Gordon said he will make his time on the stage to make the show really fun.

>>> aretha franklin is planning to retire this year.

At 74, the queen of soul said she's going to take things easier.

>>> two classic comedians have announced a tour.

>> lisa: steve martin and martin short kick off a national comedy tour tonight in sarasota, florida.

They say they will stick to jokes and won't be touching politics.

The show is called an evening you will forget for the rest of your life.

Even the title is pretty funny.

>> millaine: i imagine that is a good show.

>>> if you need a good laugh, this next person will provide it for you.

>> millaine: a reporter in new orleans was talking to a woman about being displaced after the storms and she got her age wrong.

Take a listen.

>> constance said she has lived her her entire life, almost 80 years.

>> i'm not 80 years old.

>> 76 to be exact.

>> 75.

>> i know this is your second go round.

Are you coming back to new orleans and new orleans east?

>> is an elephant heavy?

>> lisa: she is so soft-spoken, but her words are heavy.

>> millaine: make, but mighty.

>> lisa: she is serious.

>> millaine: maybe she will have her own show on netflix and then we could buy some of her swag.

>> lisa: streaming service in the process of launching a store.

Have not finalized inventory, but some ideas floating around include a replica of frank underwood's ring, coffee from the gilmore girls, and stranger things branded breakfast waffles.

Some of my favorite stuff.

>>> i wonder if movie footloose is on netflix.

No need to turn on the tv.

It's apparently happening in a small oklahoma town.

>> millaine: of valentine's day dance canceled because it's within 500 feet of a church.

The old rule has never been changed because it hasn't been brought up, but turns out the owner of