BRIDGE STREET: Friday's Host Chat. 2-10-17

BRIDGE STREET: Auto Expo Charity Preview. 2-10-17
TeNesha and Sistina chat about a George Clooney, a weekend fundraiser, and a controversial sex comment.
>> from the mike price studio, this is "bridge street."
>> sistina: good morning everybody, happy friday.
I'm sistina giordano sitting alongside tenesha murphy.
How are you?
>> tenesha: i'm good how are you?
>> sistina: i'm good i'm good.
Thanks to wegmans, we'll talk to them a little bit later on in the show.
Some bling -- >> tenesha: our prevalentine's day show almost.
>> sistina: two little people i know were having their dance party, they were thinking it was friday, maybe harper was excited because there was no school today.
Could i show this video i took last night?
] >> tenesha: oh my goodness!
>> sistina: loving the troll movie and justin timberlake.
>> tenesha: here comes eddie.
So stinking cute!
>> sistina: we were distancing, i just turned the camera on, harper tries to mimic the trolls.
Which is a scary movie by the way.
>> tenesha: and then eddie.
Thank you for sharing that, this is so awesome.
Speaking of cute, kelly ripa.
Her husband mark consuelos co-hosted, he does often.
She decided to confess, mommie and daddy time, she says you decide to be all disangt during private time.
>> sistina: how much is too much to divulge as a co-host?
>> tenesha: how much is too much?
>> sistina: we're not talking about us, we're talking about them.
>> tenesha: i don't know this happen she is so funny and away comes up comes out with her.
She was feeling like nad because mad becausehe gets irritated wh- >> sistina: i draw the line there.
I like sharing some things of my life but not everything.
>> tenesha: children dancing have a little bit of fun it's personal because we see the inside of your home.
I don't know.
>> sistina: i do the facebook live videos from my kitchen.
You can't get away from your kitchen.
>> tenesha: even when i do my facebook live, and i can't go to a inconspicuous place in my house.
>> sistina: they have a run of the house.
>> tenesha: if my husband ever was on here, i don't know, i might say something too!
Lord have -- >> sistina: well i don't think i would.
>> tenesha: you're keep it quiet.
>> sistina: i don't think i would.
I think i'm very modest when i comes to that part of my life.
That's just me personally.
>> tenesha: it was funny, ended up being funny.
I laughed about it.
>> sistina: if it works for them, it works for them.
>> tenesha: all right.
>> sistina: speaking of power couple, george clooney and imal are expecting twins!
>> tenesha: speaking of beyonce.
>> sistina: ellen did this, tweeted out this photo on beyonce's picture that she used to say had he was having twins.
>> tenesha: ellen is hilarious.
>> sistina: she doesn't look -- he's 55 and imal is 39.
>> tenesha: 50 is the new 40?
>> sistina: i don't know.
Much more common -- >> tenesha: i think women are pushing the limits of having children.
>> sistina: times are different now.
We have more advanced technology than they did years ago, and women are having careers so they're having babies later in life.
So anything is possible i guess.
And twins!
>> tenesha: twins.
I wouldn't want twins.
I could see myself having another baby in my 40s, early 40s.
I would have a babysitter because my children -- i'd have someone to help me.
>> sistina: you never rule anything out right?
>> tenesha: i hope rob you're not watching this getting any ideas right?
>> sistina: never say never.
>> tenesha: right.
>> sistina: an exciting thing happening this weekend with our own chief meteorologist jim teske.
Sled for red is happening.
He's actually going to get into his very on sled, there's a little bit you can expect for acr health, happening at the four seasons ski center in fayetteville.
It's a fun event where people make their own sleds out of cardboard.
Duct tape and card gored -- are we able to show a little bit of jim teske -- >> tenesha: weather-guy that's so cool!
>> sistina: so cute right?
>> tenesha: our promotions team did that.
Ellen and jess and cody.
>> sistina: we just love seeing te teske taking the hilln this one.
Are you going to be a speed racer?
