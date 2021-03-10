BRIDGE STREET: Friday's Host Chat. 2-10-17

TeNesha and Sistina chat about a George Clooney, a weekend fundraiser, and a controversial sex comment.

>> from the mike price studio, this is "bridge street."

>> sistina: good morning everybody, happy friday.

I'm sistina giordano sitting alongside tenesha murphy.

How are you?

>> tenesha: i'm good how are you?

>> sistina: i'm good i'm good.

Thanks to wegmans, we'll talk to them a little bit later on in the show.

Some bling -- >> tenesha: our prevalentine's day show almost.

>> sistina: two little people i know were having their dance party, they were thinking it was friday, maybe harper was excited because there was no school today.

Could i show this video i took last night?

[?

Singing ?

] >> tenesha: oh my goodness!

>> sistina: loving the troll movie and justin timberlake.

>> tenesha: here comes eddie.

So stinking cute!

>> sistina: we were distancing, i just turned the camera on, harper tries to mimic the trolls.

Which is a scary movie by the way.

>> tenesha: and then eddie.

Thank you for sharing that, this is so awesome.

Speaking of cute, kelly ripa.

Her husband mark consuelos co-hosted, he does often.

She decided to confess, mommie and daddy time, she says you decide to be all disangt during private time.

>> sistina: how much is too much to divulge as a co-host?

>> tenesha: how much is too much?

>> sistina: we're not talking about us, we're talking about them.

>> tenesha: i don't know this happen she is so funny and away comes up comes out with her.

She was feeling like nad because mad becausehe gets irritated wh- >> sistina: i draw the line there.

I like sharing some things of my life but not everything.

>> tenesha: children dancing have a little bit of fun it's personal because we see the inside of your home.

I don't know.

>> sistina: i do the facebook live videos from my kitchen.

You can't get away from your kitchen.

>> tenesha: even when i do my facebook live, and i can't go to a inconspicuous place in my house.

>> sistina: they have a run of the house.

>> tenesha: if my husband ever was on here, i don't know, i might say something too!

Lord have -- >> sistina: well i don't think i would.

>> tenesha: you're keep it quiet.

>> sistina: i don't think i would.

I think i'm very modest when i comes to that part of my life.

That's just me personally.

>> tenesha: it was funny, ended up being funny.

I laughed about it.

>> sistina: if it works for them, it works for them.

>> tenesha: all right.

>> sistina: speaking of power couple, george clooney and imal are expecting twins!

>> tenesha: speaking of beyonce.

>> sistina: ellen did this, tweeted out this photo on beyonce's picture that she used to say had he was having twins.

>> tenesha: ellen is hilarious.

>> sistina: she doesn't look -- he's 55 and imal is 39.

>> tenesha: 50 is the new 40?

>> sistina: i don't know.

Much more common -- >> tenesha: i think women are pushing the limits of having children.

>> sistina: times are different now.

We have more advanced technology than they did years ago, and women are having careers so they're having babies later in life.

So anything is possible i guess.

And twins!

>> tenesha: twins.

I wouldn't want twins.

I could see myself having another baby in my 40s, early 40s.

I would have a babysitter because my children -- i'd have someone to help me.

>> sistina: you never rule anything out right?

>> tenesha: i hope rob you're not watching this getting any ideas right?

>> sistina: never say never.

>> tenesha: right.

>> sistina: an exciting thing happening this weekend with our own chief meteorologist jim teske.

Sled for red is happening.

He's actually going to get into his very on sled, there's a little bit you can expect for acr health, happening at the four seasons ski center in fayetteville.

It's a fun event where people make their own sleds out of cardboard.

Duct tape and card gored -- are we able to show a little bit of jim teske -- >> tenesha: weather-guy that's so cool!

>> sistina: so cute right?

>> tenesha: our promotions team did that.

Ellen and jess and cody.

>> sistina: we just love seeing te teske taking the hilln this one.

Are you going to be a speed racer?