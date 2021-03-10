New evacuation advisories in Madera County

Joey: right now... authorities are keeping an eye on rising water levels in parts of the valley.

Alex one location of concern... is the wildwood mobile home park.

Alex it sits right on the san joaquin river..

Just north of woodward park.

Cbs47s joe moeller is there live for us.

Joe good morning!

Joe: like you mentioned a number of communities are watching water levels.

This is just one area where people are monitoring a nearby waterway... eyes here are on the san joaquin river.

Officials came out here to speak to residents yesterday about a potential risk this weekend as water rises.

Joe: officials spoke with residents saying the friant dam 26:49 not to panic, however, to be ready to leave if they unexpectedly come up higher than we project joe: in the foothills...nor th fork evacuations still remain in place off church street and the bass lake mobile home park.

Deputies have been monitoring the area just off church street...where about 20 people are still under evacuation orders.

It's the second time since january these folks have had to deal with flooding conditions.

18:12 i'm done with this, but it's what it is just be careful18:17 sheriffs deputies are monitoring those evacuated areas around the clock..

North fork residents can go to ev free church in oakhurst if you have no other place to go.

