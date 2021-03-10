Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Mentor MAtch #1

The Child wants to change the world

"i'm going to be a scientest and if not a scientist i'm going to run for president"((bob)) as part of our victory over violence campaign, we have a way you can help make a difference in the community...by mentoring a child.

((bob)) tonight we begin a series called mentor match kark's mallory brooks introduces us to a child who wants to change the world - and he's looking for a mentor to guide him every day after school you'll find cristopher tambert at whestsone boys and girls club - playing sports "play baseball, basketball, football soccer "and at just eleven years old - he's already making big plans for the future "i'm going to be a scientest and if not a scientist i'm going to run for president"that's right -- you may see this fifth grader on the presidential ballot someday "i wanna change some of the laws - some of the laws that don't make sense to me in the meantime, he wants to make a difference in the capital city - and he wants to see an end to violence "people don't shoot - put the guns down - just learn - don't fight and don't do crime " cristopher would like to have a mentor to help him grow and become a leader "i want a mentor because i want help with my communication, my reading and i want people to have fun with me playing basketball "he wants someone to look up to that will be a good example -- and someone who's ready to have a lot of fun "somebody who would take care of me, who would love me to play me.

I just want somebody to thankful to be here.

I want to be tahnkful for them" ((bob)) mallory brooks reporting.

If you're interested----you can sign up to be a mentor on our website just head to arkansas matters dot

