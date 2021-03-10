West Virginia flood car donate

Carolyn blackburne tells us more.

<<carolyn blackburne, reporting: what a difference a day can make... ashley lint, donated goods to w.v.

Flood zone: it was literally overnight, we got everything ready yesterday and we pulled out at midnight.

Carolyn blackburne: but for the fletchers--- 24 hours meant the difference between a booming business in martial arts... and rising flood waters..

Just about to start.

Can you imagine the sun coming up and your whole town is just gone robert fletcher, clendenin flood zone victim: it was just everything that was destroyed.

We just opened our business up plus moved here 30 days before this happened.

Carolyn blackburne: the fletchers lost their car... jennifer lost her job..

And thousands of dollars worth of equipment in robert's gym was destroyed... they sent us this stuff because we lost all our gloves, all our head gear.

Jennifer fletcher, clendenin flood zone victim: i didn't know if there was going to be anything when we woke up basically carolyn blackburne: but that's where martinsburg residents carol welty and ashley lint come in to help... carol welty, donated goods to w.v.

Flood zone: to be able to help people and give back to the community, i can't describe it.

Carolyn blackburne: the two have made trips down to the flood zone six times now... donating literally 100 tons of food, clothing, and cleaning supplies... carolyn blackburne: but this time, 8 months after the flood... they loaded up a trailer with something a little bigger.

Carol welty: the real reason we came back is because we heard you didn't have a car... so we brought you a car and you can choose between this or a saturn... jennifer fletcher: oh my god, thank you so much, i don't know what to say.

Robert fletcher: this is unbelievable, thank you.

Carolyn blackburne: and it wasn't just this car that was donated... i didn't know when we woke up this morning that we're getting a new car.

Carol welty, donated goods to w.v.

Flood zone: two of them were donated from a 360 preowned auto sales and then a friend of ours who has preowned car sales in bunker hill donated one at the last minute so we could bring three.

Carolyn blackburne: and they'll be using this car to give back too... we had to rent a car anytime we wanted to go somewhere with the kids.

Carolyn blackburne: now--- they're in the driver's seat.

Jennifer fletcher, clendenin flood zone victim: i'm so happy, i'm going to start crying again carolyn blackburne: but not before getting used to being behind the wheel again... carol welty, donated goods to w.v.

Flood zone: it's just priceless.

The shock and there are no words.

Carolyn blackburne: for the fletchers--- june 23rd will always be hard to forget... carolyn blackburne: but february sixth... is a day to remember.

Robert fletcher, clendenin flood zone victim: definitely need more peole in the world like that.

Jennifer fletcher, clendenin flood zone victim: i believe that there are good people in the world, and she's definitely one of them carolyn blackburne: reporting in clendenin carolyn blackburne: carolyn blackburne, whag news.

