4 Vehicles; $100,000 in Products Stolen from SLC Dealership

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A Salt Lake City Dealership is concerned the person responsible will return to steal more of their vehicles after making off with car keys, important documents and at least 4 vehicles Wednesday night.

Welcome back, a man breaks into a car dealership right here in salt lake city and cases the place for well over an hour.

>> we're told he got away with important documents, car keys and even employee nametags.

>> this happened at the auto dealership, 2100 south and west temple.

Good for utah has all of the details and surveillance video.

Sgrchlt even with the gas station across the street and the car dealership itself well lit around 9:30 wednesday night, the alleged suspect was captured on surveillance video stealing tens of thousands of dollars of products.

>> this surveillance video capturing a clear shot of the suspect.

The alleged suspect appears to be a white male, wearing a hat with what looks like the word police written on them.

The owner says he entered the dealership around 9:30 wednesday night and spent well over an hour cutting phone lines and security cameras.

Stealing important documents and files.

Car keys, computers.

In all, the owner says the cost of the damage and stolen property, close to $100,000.

His main concern, though, are the missing car keys.

He can come over any time.

They can't stop by and get some cars.

>> the owner tells us that he received a call around 9:30 this morning, by utah patrol letting him know that they had taken someone in custody.

But there is still no word yet