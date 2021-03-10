Sheriff's Deputies Investigate Shooting

A shooting last night in rural donna.

Right now hidalgo county sheriff's deputies are investigating the double murder.

It happened at an apartment complex on alberta road shortly after 10 last night.

Investigators say the woman... 26-year-old felicia solis was found dead in front of her apartment.

The man..

30-year-old jose alfredo zuniga was found inside the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Two children--one six-years-old and the other... two-years- old..

Were in the apartment.

They were taken into custody by deputies and will be turned over to the children's advocacy center the investigation into the double homicide continues.

Adriana: cameron county judge eddie trevino jr, wants his voice