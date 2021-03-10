First Arena Counter Offer

I'm amy simpson.

Thanks for joining us tonight at six.

There's a counter offer in the works for elmira's first arena...but it may be the arena's last gasp.

18 news reporter gayle ong reports.

Elmira city manager recieved a request for the city to contribute $750-thousand-dollars -- splitting half the cost of a new ice plant for first arena.

The chemung county industrial development agency made the proposal on wednesday... they say there's been some fluctuations in the price for a new ice plant - mike krusen: "it was something between a rehabilitation of an plant to a new ice plant so we talked to some individuals and we can take a look at perhaps a larger scale of rehabilitation of it obviously we still have to have some conversations with the prospective owner to see if that's satisfactory."

The rehabilitation of the ice plant is to prepare the arena for the new prospective owner.

Elmira city manager michael collins says city council is aware and looking into the situation.

Michael collins: "there's one option we're looking at that we would entertain if the county would be interested.

We currently have some numbers figured out on how we would pay that back.we certainly do not want to increase taxes for that $750,000 to be paid back so we have an idea, it is being reviewed."

Representatives from chemung county i-d-a remains hopeful and says the fate of first arena is in the hands of the city.

Mike krusen: "well the next step would be we need to hear from the city to see if they're going to meet that obligation and work with us to keep their arena open that's what's pending."

The city manager says at this time, he does not know how long it will take for the city council to make a decision.

But the i-d-a says they need an answer by the end of business hours on monday.

Reporting in the studio, gayle ong, 18 news.

