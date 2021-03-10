weapon found at byrd high school

((jacque))and i'm jacque jovic.

In our top story tonight... a high school student at c-e byrd is arrested for having a loaded handgun on campus.

((dan))detectives were at the school to interview michael collins junior regarding the investigation into the shooting death of 15-year-old antonio newsom last month.nbc 6's jeane' franseen joins us from studio control with the latest.((franseen))dan and jacque its important to note if shreveport detectives had not been at the school to interview collins then the firearm would've most likely been on him all day undetected.

In asking the caddo parish school system about how they about how they prevent incidents like these from happening..they responded saying the system has random checks... and they have school resource officers on the property.meaning any other day a search does not take place... a student could have a gun or some other weapon on campus and it go un-noticed.

Shreveport police say even though checks are not done everyday... they have methods they use to keep students safe.

(corporal marcus hines, shreveport police dept.

Pio) "we do have children who may bring information to there on campus, but there on campus, but again that police officer, his responsibility on that campus is to observe, be aware what's going on campus, and to keep the children and the faculty safe there.

" ((franseen))and caddo schools says it's ultimately everyone's responsibility to keep school campuses safe.the ask all students and staff members to report anything anything suspicious.you can find their full statement on our website arklatexhomepa ge.com.((franseen))and collins was not named as a suspect in the shooting death shooting death of newsom.so, the investigation for that case continues.back to you.