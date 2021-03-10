Urbana High School Orchestra Prepares for the Big Apple

UHS Orchestra shares beautiful music on the ciStage.

A great time.

>>> so this hour we've got the urbana high school orchestra here.

They shared music before their trip to the big apple.

>> director tamara gingold is joining us from one of the details.

You're going to new york.

When is the trip?

>> we live march 2nd and return march 5th.

>> nice.

>> this isn't cheap, right?

It costs a little money.

>> it's about $45,000 for 47 of us.

>> my word!

So what have you been doing to get ready for the show?

Fund-raising and lots of practices, too?

>> yes, we are practicing a lot.

We've done fund-raising.

People have been pretty generous donating.

We're still asking and looking for more donations so everybody can attend.

>> why should people who are out there, why do they want to sponsor a young person to go to new york?

>> oh, this is a wonderful opportunity.

I mean, this is a national orchestra competition.

You have to audition to get into.

We got in there.

Our group, urbana school district, we have such a diverse group of young people, they're so talented, and they're wonderful and love each other.

Some of them don't love each other, but we all play music wonderfully together, and that's what it's about.

It's that community.

>> you know what?

I think we have a little time.

Do you want to introduce us to your students?

Could you do that if we got a shot of them and we start here on the front row closest to us.

>> they can introduce themselves.

>> sure.

We can give them the microphone.

>> we can do that.

I didn't know if they were too shy to do that.

What is your name?

>> i'm justin chu.

>> justin.

>> i'm evan brown.

>> andre allen.

>> anna.

>> rebecca owen.

>> john.

>> so let's talk a little bit, john.

What's your favorite part about performing and being in the group?

>> it's just getting the chance to play and that's fun with the people around to make it really fun.

>> this has been a fun group.

We're enjoying being with them.

So i want to talk with you right here.

Tell me what you look forward to about going to new york?

>> well, just the experience to go against some of the other schools and hopefully get first.

>> hopefully.

Are you ready to bring your a game?

>> yep.

[ laughter ] >> are we all friends here?

Is this a good friendly group?

Do you hang out at other times?

>> not really.

>> okay.

Well -- >> nice, nice.

>> you're going to spend a lot of time together in new york.

>> if you're not friending -- friends now, you will be then.

>> tamara, how can people help these young people have a really amazing experience?

Music brings people together in a lot of ways.

To go to new york in a chaperoned environment is not cheap but informative.

How can people donate.

>> i work at urbana high school and all six elementary schools.

They can contact me that way.

I believe you have something up on your site for us to contact us.

That would be awesome.

Again, my parents are the owners of dr. g's brainworks store, they can go there too and check out all the awesome stuff there.

>> we'll let you get in place.

You're going to do one more classic for us.

In the meantime, here's the urbana high school website.

This is what it looks like when you go there.

There's contact information on there.

If you want to help one young person make their trip to new york, they're about $2500 short of their goal right now.

We'd love to see them go.

To do that we'll entice you with a little song.

>> that's cannon b.

It's appropriate for this valentine's day preparation weekend.

Take it away, guys.

We'll see you back here on monday.

