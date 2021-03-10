Libert Flames look at the road ahead in Big South play

The Flames have home games remaining against Charleston Southern, High Point, and Longwood, with road trips to Winthrop and UNC-Asheville left.

Men's basketball team picked up another tight conference win on the road last night, beating gardner- webb 92-87 in double overtime.

But this much is clear, it's a group that is having fun atop the big south.

John dawson/liberty guard: this season has been great.

It's been fun just living with the brothers i've got and doing life with those guys and on the court it's even funner to have close games and the games we've had the last few weeks, i mean, the whole thing about basketball has been fun this year and it's just good that i get to enjoy it with my brothers.

Ritchie mckay/liberty head coach: we've got a very hard road ahead.

We play asheville and winthrop on the road and those are difficult games and we have some tough home ones as well so when you are in a race like this, you really are unwise if you don't just focus on the next forty minutes.