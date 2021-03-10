Best Buy Valentine's Gift Ideas

>>ashley: we are joined now by best buy's tyler sawyer was here with some valentine's day tech gift ideas.

And tyler, this weekend is a great weekend to go shopping if you've not bought your loved one we are children a valentine's day gift or your mother is a valentine's day gift.

Go to best buy and tyler can help you out.

>> yes.

Like technology gives our blake mobley grown for valentine's day and has been for several years in a row.

This is the trend.

People still do the flowers and candy but you can consider in addition getting piece of technology.

I brought up a few things that are the trend and look to be in the near future.

First i want to talk about this fujifilm instant camera right here.

Try to come into the store around december and get one of those things and you will be out of luck because they were so hot.

They were flying off the shelves.

For whatever reason, the instant cameras are super popular right now.

This thing will take your picture and printed within 90 seconds.

So you have a little credit card sized photo of whatever it is you are looking at.

It is really neat.

Everyone remembers polaroids and stuff.

My mom used to have one.

They are coming back around.

>>ashley: my kids have that and love it.

Put it on the bulletin board.

>> yes.

It is nothing.

>>ashley: pictures on the phone.

>> so weird.

I guess everything comes in cycles.

>>ashley: yes.

>> i also brought.

Obviously no strangers talking about fitness but i brought a fit bit of course.

>>ashley: i love fit bits.

>> i brought them home the heart rate monitor.

For valentine's day.

It is super popular, the fit bits.

As people are starting to get into the start of their new year's resolution.

You can consider getting this for your significant other or mother or whomever it is trying to stay in shape.

It is going to have a five day battery life on a full charge.

>>ashley: great.

>> you do not have to worry about the thing staying charged and double check your sleep.

Like when you are awake or in rem sleep you can think about taking steps or having better sleep.

It is super awesome and does everything you need regarding fitness except to buy you healthy food.

In a fit bit and consider getting a fit bit for your significant other.

I brought the pinkish purple plum one.

>>ashley: pretty color.

>> a great color.

Super popular color.

Fit bits saw themselves.

>>ashley: they vary in price.

Which one should you get?

>> i really think the fit bit charge two is best deal because of the heart rate monitor.

Not have that.

Smaller and sleeker but i think for the value of the charge two is really, really nice.

>>ashley: okay.

What else you got?

>> i also brought in you can see it down there in the front.

The chromecast ultra.

So basically a streaming device and you plug it into your tv and it connects your wi-fi and you can access all those video streaming services people use.

Netflix and hulu and that sort of thing.

What makes this one special is that it uses google's smart operating system and you can use it in tandem with google home which i have here behind us.

To access 4k streaming.

Hdr streaming.

All these may be terms people are not familiar with but come by best buy make an excellent better than that.

>>ashley: tyler will tell you about it.

>> yes, i will tell you about it.

It can work in tandem with google home that i also brought.

We were talking about this a little bit.

The home is kind of a platform to build a smart house on top of.

The home can be your controller for smart lighting, a smart thermostat system.

Asking at the weather were asking whatever google question you need like he was the president in 1932 or something.

It is the smartest assistant everybody is always wanted and write down the package with the great speaker to talk to you.

>>ashley: very cool and save you money.

>> yes, ma'am.

In the little black box towards the end i brought a mofy, you might consider to be valentine's day gift but everybody searching for a charge ports at 4:00 the 24 hour battery life on top of phones charge.

It can charge two usb devices at once.

Tablets or phones anything uses usb charge.

Super, super versatile.

>>ashley: i asked really quick but this is before we run out of time?

>> lastly the jaybird x.3 are wireless headphones to work with the fit bit perhaps.

Sweat resistant and have eight hour charge on full battery life and sound amazing.

They stay securely in your ear so i can for fitness minded person or maybe not, maybe for the person that wants a nice headset.

>>ashley: perfect.

Tyler, thank