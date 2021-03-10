Eyewitness News investigation: 'Trigger Trouble'

Kathryn: it had been years since the fresno county sheriff's department dealt with an accidental shooting involving one of their deputies.

But last year... on october 31-st... sergeant rod lucas was killed when a backup weapon accidentally fired.

And a few days later..

On november 4th... a deputy accidentally shot himself in the leg during a multi agency operation in fresno.

Kathryn: tonight... in an eyewitness news investigation... our patrick nelson explains why sheriff's leaders are sticking to their guns.

Ken: and ..

Why they believe an emphasis " on training " ... will help prevent similar cases..

On november 4th 2016-- a gunshot rang out in southeast fresno during a multi-agency law enforcement operation-- 37:15 "that was really kind of a freak accident."

A fresno county sheriff's deputy and ten year veteran shot himself in the leg-- undersheriff steve wilkins says there was an issue with the deputy's gun holster.

No super here... shot of wilkins doing show and tell 45:56 "when he had this in his trunk.

There are straps that go around here that help you tie it to your leg.

When it was in his trunk one of the ends of the strap that had a clip on it made its way into the holster after being moved around.

The deputy went to put this on.

He put the waist part on and this was hanging.

He went to pull the strap and when he pulled the strap the other end of the strap was actually touching the trigger and it pulled the trigger."

46:24 this was the first accidental shooting with a department issued wepon since deputies started carrying the smith and wesson m&p 45 three years ago.

But the incident came less than a week after fresno county sheriff's sergeant rod lucas was killed-- when a colleague's secondary gun went off.

Investigators ruled it was an accident.

Steve wilkins / fresno county sheriff's office 38:42 "it was the same platform as this weapon.

It was an m&p shield.

It wasn't a department weapon.

It was a personally owned weapon by the detective.

38:50 both cases caused the fresno county sheriff's department to take a closer look at the weapons involved-- 42:38 "guns don't fire themselves.

So, the only time a gun is going to fire is if there is something mechanically wrong with it.

Which we are comfortable there is nothing mechanically wrong with these guns, or if something pulls the trigger."

42:47 out at the sheriff's gun range-- lt.

Robert salazar who has been with the sheriff's department for more than two decades says the focus must continue to be on training.

Lt.

Robert salazar / fresno county sheriff's office 27:36 "not only training on our equipment, but even the generation.

The culture of folks, of our staff, who carried these older guns."

27:46 scott weishaar helps lead the fresno county sheriff's training unit.

He's an expert on the m&p 45-- it does not have an external thumb safety-- it's something that came up after the accidental shooting involving the weapon in november.

Scott weishaar / fresno county sheriff's training unit 38:06 "you can have all the safety devices in the world on a handgun, but anomalies like that can happen."

38:13 this department issued weapon does have a trigger safety-- 36:50 "if i pull on the top of the trigger the trigger will not move to the rear.

So i need to press the trigger in the center for that block to come up for the trigger to move to the rear."

37:04 the gun will not fire if the magazine is dropped-- or if the slide is pushed back at least a quarter inch.

Even with these safety features-- 45:22 "we train finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot.

So if they have their gun drawn for any reason you'll see them indexing their finger on the side of the trigger."

45:32 i was given first hand training and learned how easily mistakes are made near the trigger.

Sequence of me shooting and being corrected on mistakes mainly "remember to index that finger" 52:24 "you create a bad habit and literally thousands of times you may have to draw your "remember to index that finger" 52:24 "you create a bad habit and literally thousands of times you may have to draw your handgun to break a bad habit.

52:32 with 2016's accidental shootings fresh in their minds-- fresno county sheriff's department leaders say when it comes to training they can't afford to be complacent.

32:12 "it's a constant evolution and it's ever changing and it'll continue to change."

32:16 patrick nelson cbs47 eyewitness news.