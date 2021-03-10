Hidalgo to Hold City Council Election Recount

By the red segments the city of hidalgo will re-do an election for one of it's city council seats.

Oziel trevino and gilberto perez will face off again.

Early voting starts february 27th... election day is march 4th.

Trevino won the november election by just six votes.

He currently holds the city council place five seat.

Last year a judge ordered a new election... after perez filed a lawsuit over illegal votes cast through mail-in ballots.