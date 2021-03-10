Fulton vs. Jamesville-DeWitt 2-10-17

On tuesday.

On the other side of the freedom league ... j-d is closing in on the national division title ... the red rams running with fulton ... 2nd quarter ... buddy boeheim feeds matt carlin ... who knocks down the 15-footer ... red rams go up by 7 ... the raiders though close the half on a 15-2 run ... jake gugula with a strong take ... he had 16 tonight ... fulton in front 34-28 at the break ... but j-d rides boeheim to the comeback win ... the former news channel 9 athlete of the week with 29 points ... 10 rebounds ... and 6 assists ... the rams survive a scare ...