What the Tech: Hater App

(--gwyn--)valentines day is next week and that's the busiest time of year for dating websites and apps.

(--darrell--)jamey tucker suggests..... if you want a love connection.... he has an app that goes about finding a good match by figuring out what you both hate.((--jamey tucker reporting--))funny that there's a dating app called "hater".

No kidding.

It's idea is to forget about trying to find someone who likes all the things you do, and focus more on what you both hate.on the surface "hater" appears to be like the other dating apps.

Oh, but it's different all right."meet someone who hates the same stuff", that's the tag line.

And it just might workyou'll need to give it permission to your facebook profile, that's how you signup and sign in.then, start answering questions.

Do you like it when people use the catchphrase "i can't even"?me neither.

Raves?

Hate 'em...but black liquorice...yes please.

There are thousands of questions you can answer love, hate, kinda like and kinda dislike.once you've answered enough questions "hater" combs through its database to find like-mindedhaters.

The app uses your location information to find someone you might just hit it off with.swipe right to like the possibility and they'll see it and the two of you can send messages toeach other.

If you hate those awkward introductions, hater offers some conversation starters.it's a free app....but it's only available right now for iphone users.so android fans, you'll have to wait a little longer.

But hey, you'll have something in common...you both hate it when apps go to apple first.using a dating app to meet someone doesn't always work....but maybe instead of chit-chatting about things you both love and find some common ground about the things that you both hate...that's something to talk about.

And so is this app.

I'm jamey tucker, and hater is the appof the day.(--darrell--)the inventor of the app says he started it as a joke.... but found a lot of people like the sound of something like this.

(--gwyn--) he says while it takes a different path to connecting people, it's purpose is to help people find relationships in a positive way.

