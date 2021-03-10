HS Hoops Highlights & Score (2-10-17)

Seasonp.

C1 3 highlight reel...alex risen, kennedy hardman...we head south to start off tonight's action... where pulaski county was looking to make it three straight over southwestern this season... the warriors swept the maroons last year...2-0...pulaski in search of the trifecta the game of the week... a little one on one action...if you're paying attention you get that one...steven fitzgerald workin over joe floyd... again, fitzgerald, gets this floater to rattle home... other end of the floor...floyd redeems himself with the kick to hunter stephens... stephens the drive and roller coaster on the rim for two more... colton fraley...from the top of the key, give me all three of those!

C1 3 it was a close one in the first quarter as the rockets' jordan hawkins grabs the miss and puts it back in for two the golden lions respond right back as brice burkhart lays it off the glass for the score lucas gentry swishes in a three from the corner for the home team but too much garrard county as justin preston heaves a trifecta of his own from half court at the buzzer to bring his team within a point golden lions go on to win it big, 73 to 57 estill county engineering a run at the 14th region...on the road in berea tonight... in the fourth quarter, the pirates try to keep the game close as cody warford gets the bucket the engineers caleb bonny with the dribble drive for 2... t-g-i-f for berea..

It was all estill county... engineers kept rolling...trey richardson gets the put back and the engineers get the "w", 58-47 fraknlin county hosting madison central flyers down the court.

Ryan staples.

Staples for two and its good.

Jacori miller bringing it back down the floor...he finds his way in for an indians bucket... michael robers passing as hes smashed by the flyers.

Dustin geralds gets it to go for the indians.

By the way isaiah cozart broke the single season record for blocks tonight...he has 191 on the season... madison central 61 franklin county 27 titans and panthers in the capitol city... frankfort's nate cox with the rebound.

He drives it down the court and puts it in for the panthers... cox with a pass to john tillman.

Tillman does the rest... mercer's rhyan lanham pushing his way in to get two for the titans.

76-70 the final...mercer over frankfort... danville coming off the big win over boyle last friday night hosting lincoln tonight... ads out front zach thornton pull up no good... deshaud st martin in with the insurance..

Like i got you tina... patriots no deflategate here.... blake smith for 3 close game down to the wire... zach thorton hits a thres... a total baller tonight danville survives lincoln county 41-39 boyle stepping out of local play to take on kcd... western night for the student section... they said it was supposed to be sadie hawkins... but they didn't sell enough tickets... shame i loved my sadie hawkins dance in my khaki pants..

Boyle... bryce slone goes all trixie cat... up for 2... kids got hops..

Game-high 23... on the other end... kcd... for the layup..

Don't ask me how that was not a travel.... but ill keep my couch reffing to myself..

Close at half... boyle up just 1... rebels pulled away reece smith and one... boyle county going all el jefe on pepe..

21 point win for boyle 74-53 the final over kcd back with more highlight reel in just two minutes... we head back to somerset for the pulaski- southwestern girls and more so stay tuned... if you like rivalry matchups, this is the one for you...pulaski c1 3 the warriors 40-39 in round one this season... but southwestern took round two 54- 53... would another one- point affair be in store tonight to round out their regular season series?

Pc guard jordan stevens drives... nasty fake... finishes off glass.

Warrior freshman kennedy harris... i feel you girl spots up for three.

Then alexa smiddy... an 8th grader playing up hits from long range.

Southwestern up early.

Coach butcher likes what he sees... freshman forward regi cundiff muscles it up and in... pulaski county's stephens swings it to jeriah privett on the wing for three.

Southwestern wins it in a rout...67-49... lafayette at lca..carolin bennett from the near corner...game-high 17 for bennett... generals in control of this thing...minus kiara pankins on the bench...lindi debilzan collects the board and putback..13 and 6 for her... grace combs kisses it off glass...team- high 15 for combs...bethany selby had 15 as well for the eagles..

Terri abram goes for 9 and 10 rebounds...lafayet te wins it 61-41... to st roach for dunbar and bryan station...where kelynn clay drives for two... then carah burdette in transition with the finish... kayla stanley reads the pass with the press on pld...gets the steal and score... but the bulldogs would do enough to keep their distance...mashayla cecil comes up with it and heaves it up at the rim and in... 62-50 dunbar over the defenders... tates creek hosting henry clay...braxton price with the take...spin, scoop up and in...and one... price, once more...this time no hoop and harm but she finishes with a game-high 15 and 6 assists... caty armisha from range...6 in all for here...the dores were led by lataya winn's 9... kiya thompson...another and one opportunity for the devils...14 for kt... 55-35 henry clay over the creek at nolan barger... harrison county in town to take on lex cath...laken pinkerman, out this season with a torn acl...the senior gets a nice show of sportsmanship from county...the first basket off the tip... knights return the favor...all even at 2...congrats to laken... jay ballard on the drive for two...then ballard from range for three... 50-35 catholic over harrison county...to end a three-game losing streak..

Back to titletown for danville and lincoln county..

What a comeback for the pates down the stretch... down by as much as 21... not even dr phil could save the ads in the last 3 minutes... trinity shearer cash me outside how bout dahhh... lincoln county defense paved the way kaitlynn wilks seal and bucket... but not enough to fly the w... danville tops lincoln county 64-54 to somerset for the jumpers and garrard county sam adams showin off the range...golden lions would need every point tonight..

Sis logan on the inbound pass with the easy bucket...garrard feelin good on the road... here come the jumpers...heidi thompson from deep... this one was back and forth... then emily vaught bags one... 56-55...your final...garrard escapes somerset with a win... woodford and anderson counties in lawrenceburg... the jackets' peyton rose...struttin her stuff...from deep...three ball good... anderson's alorra sims with the rebound, she turns around and puts it back up for two... taylor harley with the drive ...she puts it in for the bearcats... double it up and then some for the final...anderson 57...woodford 25... can the cats keep